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First Nations chief leading charge to reverse Etsy ban

July 23, 2026 168 views

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Chief Jenny Brake of Qalipu First Nation in Newfoundland and Labrador is hoping there is still time for the globally popular marketplace Etsy to reverse an upcoming ban. Brake is spearheading a call for the suspension of an Etsy decision that would ban the sale of natural fur products from its site effective Aug. 11. Brake was hoping to introduce a resolution at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Annual General Assembly to advocate for the reversal or suspension of the ban. But the resolution, among others, did not make it to the floor due to time constraints at the three-day assembly, which concluded July 16 in Ottawa. Brake is now hoping the AFN passes the resolution at an upcoming meeting of…

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