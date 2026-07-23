MCK looking for decision-maker for Administrative Tribunal

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Justice Services Division has opened a call for applications for a new decision-maker to join its Administrative Tribunal. According to MCK’s Justice Commissioner Kevin Fleischer, this recruitment is part of a new initiative to review government decisions more effectively. “Our administrative tribunal, I believe, is the first comprehensive administrative tribunal in a First Nations community in the country,” Fleischer said. The decision-maker will oversee the regulation and application of Kahnawake’s laws, policies and procedures. “The administrative tribunal could best be thought of as an administrative court… what sets an administrative tribunal aside is that it’s meant to be more efficient, more economical and more user friendly,” Fleischer said. The Administrative Tribunal began operating last spring following…



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