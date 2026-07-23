National News
ticker

MCK looking for decision-maker for Administrative Tribunal

July 23, 2026 250 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Justice Services Division has opened a call for applications for a new decision-maker to join its Administrative Tribunal. According to MCK’s Justice Commissioner Kevin Fleischer, this recruitment is part of a new initiative to review government decisions more effectively. “Our administrative tribunal, I believe, is the first comprehensive administrative tribunal in a First Nations community in the country,” Fleischer said. The decision-maker will oversee the regulation and application of Kahnawake’s laws, policies and procedures. “The administrative tribunal could best be thought of as an administrative court… what sets an administrative tribunal aside is that it’s meant to be more efficient, more economical and more user friendly,” Fleischer said. The Administrative Tribunal began operating last spring following…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

OPP shuts down “Project Time” 63 people arrested in major Ontario Child Exploitation ring

July 23, 2026 148

By Alex Murray Writer A  province-wide multi-agency  probe into child exploitation in Ontario resulted in charges…

Read more
National News

Sussex well project part of $7.27M federal, N.B. infrastructure spend

July 23, 2026 143

By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal Drilling work has begun on a proposed new…

Read more