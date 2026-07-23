AFN rejects Newfoundland’s claims on Innu presence in Labrador

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) has rejected the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s position on Innu history, standing in solidarity with the Innu Nation. Francis Verreault-Paul, AFN regional chief for Quebec and Labrador, stressed the personal impacts this resolution has on him in a press release. “As a proud Innu, I understood from the beginning that this fight was never about one Nation alone; it was about all First Nations,” Verreault-Paul said. “The powerful and inspiring words of Elder Elizabeth Penashue showed that our history belongs to us. The resolution, titled “Reject Efforts to Control First Nations Histories and Undermine Rights Recognition,” was unanimously passed during the AFN’s Annual General Assembly in Ottawa last week. The resolution was drafted in response…



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