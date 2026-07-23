Indigenous riders try out free transit, EV use in Vancouver project

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Lana Putnam was already doing something that made her feel small: climbing onto a Vancouver bus without fare money and hoping to get where she was going before anyone noticed. Then she tripped. Putnam, a 70-year-old Cree Elder, was carrying her belongings when she fell in front of the other passengers. She wasn’t helped up; she was scolded. “Some of the people were saying, ‘Everybody pays,’” she said. “Instead of being worried about my fall.” Putnam’s experience is what a new clean-mobility pilot program in Vancouver is trying to address: how to make everyday travel more affordable and usable for lower-income urban Indigenous residents in one of Canada’s most expensive cities while also cutting transportation emissions. In Metro Vancouver, a…
Related Posts
OPP shuts down “Project Time” 63 people arrested in major Ontario Child Exploitation ring
July 23, 2026 147
By Alex Murray Writer A province-wide multi-agency probe into child exploitation in Ontario resulted in charges…
Sussex well project part of $7.27M federal, N.B. infrastructure spend
July 23, 2026 143
By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal Drilling work has begun on a proposed new…