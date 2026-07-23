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Sussex well project part of $7.27M federal, N.B. infrastructure spend

July 23, 2026 143 views

By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal Drilling work has begun on a proposed new well for Ward 2 in Sussex as the provincial and federal governments announced they are contributing to the $1.68-million project. The new well is a replacement for two deteriorated wells in Ward 2, the former Village of Sussex Corner. On Wednesday, July 15, the province announced that four projects, including Sussex’s well proposal, were receiving a total of in $7.27 million in federal and provincial housing infrastructure cash. Sussex CAO Jason Thorne told Brunswick News the next day that the funding was confirmed in December for phases two and three of the project. It amounts to about $840,000 in federal funding through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund and about $559,000 in provincial funding through…

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