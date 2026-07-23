OPP shuts down “Project Time” 63 people arrested in major Ontario Child Exploitation ring

By Alex Murray Writer A province-wide multi-agency probe into child exploitation in Ontario resulted in charges being laid against 63 people and the identification of 51 victims. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced the charges on Wednesday (July 22). The joint initiative, called “Project Time,” includes 25 other police services and was executed through the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy (PICES). Project Time is a coordinated provincial effort to target individuals making, possessing, and distributing child sexual abuse material. OPP said identified victims were safeguarded and given the appropriate support. All told, Project Time resulted in 213 charges and the seizure of 814 electronic devices. 264 criminal investigations were conducted, with 154 still ongoing. The investigation found that two of the accused were people that were in a position of…



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