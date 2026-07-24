Parents in pain as Manitoba lake search continues for boy after brother’s body found

The parents of two boys swept into fast-moving rapids in a Manitoba lake say they’re in unimaginable pain as the search for one son enters its sixth day. Aaron Au Ramirez, 13, and his brother Maximo Au Ramirez, 10, disappeared into Nutimik Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Saturday. Maximo’s body was recovered Wednesday evening after a boat on the water discovered it near Sturgeon Falls Trail. Haidee Ramirez and Roger Au thanked the countless volunteers and search organizations that have combed the water and shorelines or have provided the two with “hugs, prayers and hope.” “What we’ve gone through is not humanly possible to understand. We’re surviving only because of the help of those around us,” the parents said in a statement that was read to media on Thursday…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice