National News
ticker

Thunder Bay 36 largest wildfire in Ontario history — by far

July 24, 2026 166 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — There’s no end in sight to Whitesand First Nation’s evacuation, Chief Lawrence Wanakamik said Thursday. “But we’ll see next week,” Wanakamik told Newswatch as First Nation members continued to shelter in a south-side Thunder Bay hotel. The chief said he heard earlier this week from band members who are still on the reserve next to Armstrong, and they said all buildings there are still standing. Whitesand and Armstrong, about 220 kilometres north of the city, evacuated last week as a raging forest fire neared the communities. The blaze, which has merged with other wildfires and is now labelled Thunder Bay 36, remains out of control and spans nearly 320,000 hectares — making it not just the largest wildfire of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Chiefs demand public inquiry and removal of MNR leadership

July 24, 2026 116

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – The chiefs of First Nations…

Read more
National News

Collins chief says they were told ‘not to worry’ about fire

July 24, 2026 115

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — “We do not understand how…

Read more