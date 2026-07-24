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Bodies of young brothers, 10 and 13, recovered from Manitoba lake

July 24, 2026 168 views

The body of a 13-year-old boy has been recovered from a Manitoba lake a day after his 10-year-old brother’s body was found near the shore. Aaron Au Ramirez and his younger brother Maximo Au Ramirez disappeared into Nutimik Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Saturday. Maximo’s body was recovered Wednesday evening, after a boat on the water discovered him near Sturgeon Falls Trail. RCMP say Aaron’s body was found Thursday evening. Their parents said earlier in the day in a statement shared by RCMP that they were in “unimaginable pain.” Haidee Ramirez and Roger Au thanked the countless volunteers and search organizations that combed the water and shorelines or provided them with “hugs, prayers and hope.” “What we’ve gone through is not humanly possible to understand. We’re surviving only because…

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