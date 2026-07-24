NDP leader Marit Stiles says Ontarians are being lied to

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – From funding to equipment to communication, Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles accuses Premier Doug Ford’s government of lying to Ontarians, calling their management of the wildfire crisis “outrageous and reprehensible.” Stiles and Thunder Bay—Superior North MPP Lise Vaugeois were the only representatives of any provincial party at the press conference held Tuesday by Nishnawbe Aski Nation, where they called for a public inquiry into the provincial government’s handling of this year’s fire season. Stiles and Vaugeois said that while wildfires are inevitable, there have been numerous suggestions from experts on how to better respond to emergencies that have gone ignored. Between 2019 and 2022, three different reports from wildland firefighters, the auditor general and NAN were given to the…



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