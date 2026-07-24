Chiefs say government has had no communication with First Nations

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – First Nations leaders are calling for a public inquiry into the Ford government’s handling of the current wildfire situation in the Northwest. “I always say collaboration, cooperation and communication. We’re all working together,” Ford said in Thunder Bay Saturday but the leaders of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Chiefs of Ontario and seven First Nations say they haven’t heard from any minister of his government. “What he is saying is not true. He’s creating a narrative so that he can basically lie to Canadians, and lie to the people of Ontario,” said Chief Wilfred King of Gull Bay First Nation at a press conference on Tuesday. King said that not one of the chiefs present had been contacted by either the…



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