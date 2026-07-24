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Chiefs demand public inquiry and removal of MNR leadership

July 24, 2026 115 views

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – The chiefs of First Nations directly impacted by the wildfire situation are calling for a public inquiry and the “immediate removal” of the people leading the province’s response. After multiple First Nations self-evacuated, their chiefs say that they were repeatedly told by the Ministry of Natural Resources that they were not in any danger until the threat was imminent and had reached their community. They want Chris Cuthbertson, the MNR’s director for aviation, forest fire and emergency services, as well as the assistant deputy minister on that file removed from those roles. “We want to counter some of the narrative that Ontario is promoting out there, that they are in regular contact with our leadership. They are not,” said…

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