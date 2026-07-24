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Collins chief says they were told ‘not to worry’ about fire

July 24, 2026 114 views

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — “We do not understand how MNR failed to protect our community,” said Chief Helen Paavola of Namaygoosisagagun First Nation, also known as Collins. At a press conference held by Nishnawbe Aski Nation on Tuesday, Paavola shared that she was flown to her community the day before to see the damage done by the wildfire that reached her community last week. “I visited our homelands yesterday and during a community meeting this morning, I confirmed that there’s nothing left but just ashes,” she said. Minister of Natural Resources Mike Harris said at a press conference in Thunder Bay last week that the fire that destroyed the community had started that day. However, the fire was first reported on May 31….

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