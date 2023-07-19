Editorial
Find the women!

It all comes down to one question. What if it was your mother? Across the country residents, politicians, Indigenous communities are all calling for the same thing. Search Winnipeg’s landfill sites! The bodies of three Indigenous women, all victims of an alleged serial killer, are believed to be buried in Winnipeg’s Prairie Green Landfill and Brady landfill after the partial remains of another missing Indigenous woman Rebecca Contois were found in June at the Brady landfill. Winnipeg Police said they believe the remains of three more missing Indigenous women Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, also believed to have been the victims of an alleged serial killer, and an unidentified woman, now named Buffalo Woman by Indigenous leaders, are in Winnipeg’s Prairie Green Landfill. For months the argument has continued on…

