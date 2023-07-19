The Feather Report – Black & White and Red All Over

Black & White and Red All Over

Photos by Carl Pascoe & Rachel A. Powless

By Rachel A. Powless

Feather Reporter

When Carl & I began our journey to become bird banders we studied, absorbed, and shared our knowledge as much as we could about our feathered friends. We were quickly informed about three birds that could slice through our skin with razor-like swiftness. The Northern Cardinal is a year-round local bird. The Common Grackle is considered a partial migrator spending winter throughout the southern US then migrates north as early as March.

Enter the Rose-breasted Grosbeak. This songbird is a Neo-tropical species who spends winters in southern Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America & parts of northern South America. He has a voice like a Vienna Choir School Boy. Ornithologists describe it as comparable to an American Robin taking voice lessons. It is rich & robust. The one-note call is described as a sneaker stopping quick on a gymnasium floor. He is a looker – a real beauty some say. So, what’s the problem, Rachel? Take a peek at that huge conical bill would you?! Proportionately, the bill is half the size of its head. The ability to crack hard seeds is because of his stronger more powerful jaw muscles – one of only a few songbirds with the ability to open the white safflower seeds. Did I mention that “grosbeak” is a French term meaning large bill?

Male Rose-breasted Grosbeaks are a contributor to the success of their species. Not with standing, nest building is not the males nor the females forté. Building is not the most desirable skill and many times holes go directly through. Yet this species of grosbeaks can be seen using forked twigs to shore up holes. This helps for a better hold. The males are part of the incubation process, feeding the nestlings and protecting their territory. Grosbeaks are insectivores and will also eat berries and seeds. A wide variety of insects aids in increasing protein which makes for a stronger and healthier grosbeak.

Many times, throughout our experience banding birds, we often become part of spring and/or fall migration events: setting up mist nets, banding migrants, inputting data then showing off these beautiful birds to interested onlookers. It was one of those hot fall days where were lucky to receive an occasional breather from the fluffy white cloud cover just enough to make it perfect. Translation – nature lovers and bird lovers alike attend these demonstrations similar to moths to a light, bears to honey or kids to watermelon. Quite simply, bird banders and assistants work together in order to place these birds in a soft cloth bag with a draw string. Spectators are excited to learn and enjoy capturing close-up photos. I was the runner that day. Out to the crowd I would go and then individually place a soft bag in Carl’s hand forgetting to mention that one of those bags carried a male Rose-breasted Grosbeak. Oooops.

Male - Rose-breasted Grosbeak. Under wing feathers of male. Female Rose-breasted Grosbeak biting Carl’s finger. Female - Rose-breasted Grosbeak Female Cardinal Male Cardinal Common Grackle As some of you may know, our nesting box of five (5) baby Eastern Bluebirds fledged successfully. We continue to see them around the neighborhood.

The look on Carl’s face I will treasure forever. Carl had to take the bird out of the bag because the grosbeak was tightly attached to Carl’s left-hand index finger as he reached into the bag. I was pleasantly gazing out over the crowd of 30-40 people & nodding to those I recognized. Carl began speaking to me through his teeth with a plastered smile. I didn’t hear his first request but I did hear one of our friends in the crowd yell, “We want to see blood!” I then knew. Boy did I know. This second request of Carl’s was unmistakable, “Rachel, help me. I need your help, now!” I quickly slipped my thumb nail under the bird’s beak and Carl’s skin at which time the bird released its hold. Carl’s face reminded me of the stress doll appropriately named, Panic Pete. And, yes I cannot remember how many times Northern Cardinals along with the Rose-breasted Grosbeaks have latched on to parts of my fingers or I would otherwise not been able to show you these photos! Just crazy aren’t we?

A member of another reserve in southwest Ontario is one of our hummingbird hosts with a huge number of feeders lining his veranda. His Adirondack chair is his favorite. And when he sits, he will pull out of his pocket peanuts-in-a-shell. As if on point, a Rose-breasted Grosbeak will fly out of the bush and will land on the one ample arm with the peanuts and without fear delicately take just one peanut. This meaningful exercise for both the bird & man will continue for thirty minutes. Both must earn each other’s confidence while the man marvels at the bird’s beauty and the bird receives a meal. Trust, gentleness and kindly considerations are great motivators. Our woodlands are exploding with local birds and warblers along with Neo-tropicals such as the Rose-breasted Grosbeaks.

Keep looking up.

