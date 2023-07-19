Local News
Rain doesn’t dampen spirits at 96th annual Border Crossing

July 19, 2023 62 views
The 96th annual IDLA Border Crossing marking Indigenous rights to cross the international line stopped in the middle of the Rainbow Bridge to hold ceremonies, as they headed from Niagara Falls N.Y. to Niagara Falls, Ont., Saturday. (Supplied Photo)

By Lisa Eisse Writer NIAGARA FALLS ONT – Not even hate speech or rain could stop the 96th annual Jay Treaty Border Crossing celebrations Saturday (July 16) marking Indigenous rights to cross the international border freely. The annual event began with a parade across the Rainbow Bridge from Niagara Falls NY to Niagara Falls, Ont., and moved northwards. The border crossing is organized annually by the Indian Defense League of America (IDLA) in commemoration of the Jay Treaty of 1794 marking Indigenous rights to continue to cross the border uninhibited. Not even incidents of hate speech prevented parade participants from making their way across the bridge. Event organizer and IDLA president Shirley Squire told Turtle Island News there were a few people who made hateful comments as the parade participants walked…

