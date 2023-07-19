Six Nations Elected Council administration plan updated

By Lynda Powless Editor A plan, almost four years in the making, detailing changes to band administrative services is coming together with current and future projects aimed at closing the gaps in services on Six Nations. Darren Jamieson, CEO of Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) updated SNEC at its General Finance meeting Monday (July 17th). Jamieson has made the updated plan his priority for the past almost four years of the current council’s term. He says it shows changes to what SNEC considered community priorities like restructuring staff and departments to “optimize responsiveness” as well as movements in housing, infrastructure and more. His report included a 10-year succession plan and financial plan. Jamieson plans to pass the plan on to the community at this council’s first General Assembly. It will…



