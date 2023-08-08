National News
Single Vehicle Collision Results In Charges

August 8, 2023 10 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police have charged an Ohsweken man after responding to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on First Line Road Monday (August 7) at about 9 a.m.

Police attended the area after witnesses reported that a male driver and female passenger were seen around the vehicle. At the scene Six Nations Police  found multiple parties in the area including a man who admitted to being the driver of the vehicle. Police said they “observed the male to be impaired.”
As a result of the investigation, Six Nations Police have arrested and charged Shad Walton, 42, of Ohsweken, ON with the following criminal offences:
– Breach Probation
– Dangerous Driving
– Failure or Refusal to Comply
– Impaired Operation
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

