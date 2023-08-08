Single Vehicle Collision Results In Charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police have charged an Ohsweken man after responding to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on First Line Road Monday (August 7) at about 9 a.m.

Police attended the area after witnesses reported that a male driver and female passenger were seen around the vehicle. At the scene Six Nations Police found multiple parties in the area including a man who admitted to being the driver of the vehicle. Police said they “observed the male to be impaired.”

As a result of the investigation, Six Nations Police have arrested and charged Shad Walton, 42, of Ohsweken, ON with the following criminal offences:

– Breach Probation

– Dangerous Driving

– Failure or Refusal to Comply

– Impaired Operation

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

