Six Nations Police Avoid Near Collision

August 8, 2023 107 views

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS – Six Nations Police arrested and charged a 59-year-old Six Nations man after narrowly avoiding a near collision with two separate police cruisers Sunday Aug., 6th.

Police patrol units were responding to another incident on Sunday at about 2:30 AM, when two cruisers had to pull onto the shoulder of Seneca Road to avoid a collision with a pick-up truck that had crossed the centre line.

Police said they activated emergency equipment and followed the vehicle into a private driveway where they saw a male driver exit the truck.

Police said the man showed signs of impairment.
As a result of the investigation, Robert Hill, 59, of Ohsweken, ON has been arrested and charged with the following
criminal offences:
– Impaired Operation
– Alcohol per se Offence (“80 plus”)
– Dangerous Driving
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford, Ontario at a later date.

