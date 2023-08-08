Six Nations Police investigate fatal motor collision

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred Sunday, Aug.,6th at about 5 a.m. on First Line Road.

Six Nations Police Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the collision. Hydro One attended the scene as a result of a damaged hydro pole. A Technical Traffic Collision Investigator was also at the scene. Six Nations Police did not say if the investigator was OPP or Six Nations Police or where on First Line Road the collision occurred.

The name of the deceased is being withheld.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact the Six Nations Police at (519) 445-2811 or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TI PS (84 77) or online at www .crimestoppersbb.com

