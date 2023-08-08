National News
Six Nations man facing charges after woman found with life-threatening injuries

August 8, 2023 347 views

SIX NATIONS OF GRAND RIVER- A 28-year-old Six Nations man is facing a series of charges including Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily harm after a woman was found on River Range Road suffering life-threatening injuries.

Six Nations  Police, paramedics and the Hamilton Ambulance Service both arrived on the scene Friday August 4  at about 10 p.m. and found a woman suffering life-threatening injuries. She was transported to hospital.

Police have charged Dalton Hill-Doxtader, 28, with:  Fail to Comply with Release Order, Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm, Disobey Court Order, Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm and Assault Police Officer.

The man has been remanded in custody pending a bail hearing. The investigation is continuing. Police are asking any witnesses or  anyone with information  to please contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersbb.com

 

