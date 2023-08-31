National News
ticker

Critics cut up forest strategy meant ‘for everyone’

August 31, 2023 5 views

By John Chilibeck  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government has released a new forest strategy that it says tries to please everyone, including conservationists, wood-cutting firms, recreational enthusiasts and First Nations. But the plan announced Wednesday quickly splintered between environmentalists, who said it didn’t go far enough, and Indigenous spokespeople who argued the government’s consultations had been meaningless. The powerful forest industry was notably silent, saying it needed more time to digest the strategy’s contents. At its centrepiece is an increase in planting and cutting on existing softwood tree plantations, while reducing the number of clearcuts in natural, Acadian mixed forests. It will also steer the industry away from planting so many balsam firs in the south, New Brunswick’s official provincial tree, in favour of introducing more…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police arrest two after road rage incident with firearm

August 31, 2023 10

BRANTFORD, ONT-  Brantford Police have arrested a man and woman after a road rage incident involving…

Read more
National News

Legacy of Native American boarding schools comes into view through a new interactive map

August 31, 2023 6

 By Susan Montoya Bryan THE ASSOCIATED PRESS A group focused on shedding more light on the…

Read more