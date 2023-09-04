Manitoba premier expected to launch campaign Tuesday

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is expected to call an election Tuesday in a bid for a third consecutive Progressive Conservative majority. Opinion polls suggest it will be an uphill battle. The governing Tories saw their poll numbers drop sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic as some patients had to be flown to other provinces due to a lack of beds. They also faced widespread public criticism over a plan to eliminate elected school boards under Stefanson’s predecessor, Brian Pallister. Stefanson, who took over after Pallister’s retirement two years ago, immediately killed that plan. She also promised a more conciliatory approach than her predecessor and loosened the government purse strings after years of financial restraint. One political analyst said Stefanson’s approach has worked to some…