Manitoba premier expected to launch campaign Tuesday

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is expected to call an election Tuesday in a bid for a third consecutive Progressive Conservative majority. Opinion polls suggest it will be an uphill battle. The governing Tories saw their poll numbers drop sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic as some patients had to be flown to other provinces due to a lack of beds. They also faced widespread public criticism over a plan to eliminate elected school boards under Stefanson’s predecessor, Brian Pallister. Stefanson, who took over after Pallister’s retirement two years ago, immediately killed that plan. She also promised a more conciliatory approach than her predecessor and loosened the government purse strings after years of financial restraint. One political analyst said Stefanson’s approach has worked to some…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice