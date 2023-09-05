‘A right isn’t something you should have to fight for’

By Amanda Rabski-McColl Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Jennifer Constant wants to see her community flourish. She’s been working toward that goal since before she left school. “When you’re Indigenous you’re automatically born into a political position of resistance and realizing that things aren’t right, so either you internalize it, or you make sense of it and realize that you can become equipped and prepared to fight that fight,” says Constant. “I was raised to fight that fight.” Her work has put her in rooms with politicians and business leaders but she says she needs to take up that space. “It comes from a sense of purpose, a sense of belonging and doing what you can to make things better,” she says. “I never made any apology for the space I…
