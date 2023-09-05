Heat alert in effect for Six Nations and surrounding areas

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- A heat alert continues for Six Nations and surrounding communities. The heat alert began Sunday (September 3) as announced to the public by Six Nations Health Services and by Brant County Health. The heat alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued by local public health services. There is no official word on when the heat alert will end but hot and humid conditions are expected through Wednesday, with forecasted maximum temperatures of 29 to 34 degrees Celsius, and humidex values near 40 degrees Celsius. Overnight lows are forecasted between 18 to 22 degrees Celsius, which means little relief from the heat. A cooler air mass is forecasted to arrive on Thursday. Environment and Climate Change Canada warns…



