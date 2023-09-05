National News
B.C. helps Williams Lake First Nation buy property at former residential school site

September 5, 2023 40 views

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C.- A former British Columbia residential school site being investigated as a possible location of unmarked graves has been purchased by the Williams Lake First Nation with the help of the provincial government. The nation’s chief, Willie Sellars, says the purchase of the private property ensures the integrity of the ongoing investigation, and allows them to think about how to honour the children who disappeared and those who were taken from their families and forced to attend the school. An investigator said last January there was evidence of crimes against children, and two separate investigations using ground-penetrating radar at the former school site had detected 159 possible unmarked graves. The Catholic-run school operated from 1891 to 1981 near Williams Lake, located about 500 kilometres northwest of Vancouver. First…

