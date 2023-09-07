National News
Man facing impaired and dangerous driving charges

September 7, 2023 23 views

OHSWEKEN, ON- A 21-year-old truck driver has been arrested and charged following a two-vehicle collision Sunday (Sept., 3) at about 12:00 a.m.on Fourth Line. Six Nations Police said   they received reports that the pick-up truck driver was involved in a two-vehicle collision on 4th Line Road had failed to remain at the scene driving further down the road before stopping. Police arrived on scene and found the pick-up truck was operated by a male party. After speaking with the man police said they detected signs of impairment. The occupants of both vehicles involved declined medical attention. As a result of the investigation, Tayton Skye, 21, of Ohsweken, was  arrested and charged with the following criminal offences: – Dangerous Driving – Fail to Stop at Accident – Impaired Operation – Alcohol…

