Ohsweken man facing Dangerous Driving charges

September 7, 2023 21 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A 39-year-old Ohsweken man is facing  charges including Dangerous Driving after  a vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle collision after Six Nations Police received  a number of  complaints over erratic driving.

The charges came after Six Nations Police and Six Nations Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a single vehicle collision on Second Line Road  Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at about 8:45 AM.

Police had received multiple complaints that the vehicle had been involved in a fail to remain accident just moments before, was driving in the wrong lane and had passed a school bus with the lights activated. Police said callers were able to provide a description of the vehicle and the driver.

Six Nations Police said once on scene they were able to match  the the description provided to the vehicle and driver.
As a result of the investigation, Roni Crawford, 39, of  Ohsweken, ON has been arrested and charged with the following criminal
offences:
– Dangerous Driving
– Impaired Operation
– Operating with Excessive Blood Drug Concentration
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford, Ontario on a later date.

