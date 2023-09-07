Ohsweken man facing Dangerous Driving charges

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A 39-year-old Ohsweken man is facing charges including Dangerous Driving after a vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle collision after Six Nations Police received a number of complaints over erratic driving.

The charges came after Six Nations Police and Six Nations Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a single vehicle collision on Second Line Road Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at about 8:45 AM.

Police had received multiple complaints that the vehicle had been involved in a fail to remain accident just moments before, was driving in the wrong lane and had passed a school bus with the lights activated. Police said callers were able to provide a description of the vehicle and the driver.

Six Nations Police said once on scene they were able to match the the description provided to the vehicle and driver.

As a result of the investigation, Roni Crawford, 39, of Ohsweken, ON has been arrested and charged with the following criminal

offences:

– Dangerous Driving

– Impaired Operation

– Operating with Excessive Blood Drug Concentration

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford, Ontario on a later date.

