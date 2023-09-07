National News
Six Nations woman on peace bond from 2018 triple murders facing charge of aggravated assault

September 7, 2023 12 views

OHSWEKEN, –  A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged following an assault after an incident on Harold Road just off Fourth Line. On Sunday, September 3, 2023, at approximately 7:00 PM, members of the Six Nations Police were made aware of an assault that occurred at the location. Multiple calls were received for police to attend the area. Upon arrival, police located two females inside a residence. One female was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. As a result of the investigation, Jamie Beaver, 37,  of Ohsweken, ON has been arrested and charged with the following criminal offences: – Aggravated Assault – Obstruct Peace Officer – Fail to Comply with Release Order – Conditions – Disobeying Court Order The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled…

