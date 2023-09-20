`HEART WRENCHING’: Feds call for collaborative approach to potential landfill search

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations is facing increased criticism, after **>First Nations<** leaders say the minister told them this week the federal government was making no financial commitments towards a landfill search for the remains of two Indigenous women. “Despite the gravity of this crisis, the federal government’s commitment to fully fund critical landfill searches at Prairie Green remains non-existent,” AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said in a statement reacting to a Monday morning meeting between Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree and those who have been advocating for a landfill search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris. “Through Treaty obligation, they are responsible for the health and wellness of First Nation People.” On…



