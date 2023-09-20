Poilievre introduces housing bill, plan focuses on getting cities to build more homes

By Nojoud Al Mallees THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre introduced a private member’s bill in the House of Commons Wednesday that outlines a plan to address the national housing crisis. The bill, which is unlikely to pass, centres around using federal infrastructure and transit spending to push cities to build more homes. It proposes requiring cities to increase home building by 15 per cent each year to receive their usual infrastructure spending. Cities that fail to meet that target would see a decrease in the federal dollars they receive, while those that exceed it would get additional money. Housing experts, advocates and industry groups generally agree that municipalities place many barriers to new developments, and city councils are often swayed by anti-development sentiment. For Poilievre, tying federal…



