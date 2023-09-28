National News
ticker

Catholic Bishops say $30 million reconciliation fund on track to meet new deadline

September 28, 2023 22 views

By Kelly Malone and Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Canadian Catholic leaders say they are almost halfway to their fundraising goals for a reconciliation fund formed after the church failed to meet previous financial obligations. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops held its annual meeting in Toronto this week, where church leaders were told the Indigenous Reconciliation Fund has raised $11.5 million so far, nearly 40 per cent of its goal. The Canadian bishops made a commitment in 2021 to raise $30 million in up to five years. They expect to raise at least $14 million by the end of the year. The Catholic Church was under pressure to properly compensate survivors under the Indian Residential School Survivor Agreement after it was reported that less than $4 million had…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Sky Deer, Montour trek to Ottawa to oppose C 53

September 28, 2023 20

 By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer and…

Read more
National News

College unveils Buffalo Winter Count Robe

September 28, 2023 18

By Theodora Macleod  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter LETHBRIDGE HERALD As part of the week’s events recognizing…

Read more