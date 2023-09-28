National News
Six Nations councillor Nathan Wright resigns to take on band’s CEO job

September 28, 2023 27 views

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Elected Councillor Nathan Wright has resigned from council to take the position of CEO left vacant with the one year leave of absence taken by former CEO Darren Jamieson. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved the hiring in a closed meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. One of the issues Wright has been tasked with is the hiring of a new Chief Electoral Polling Office (CEPO). Wright did not seek re-election. Neither Wright or SNEC, had issued a statement on his resignation or hiring at the time of posting .  The position itself was not posted. His resignation leaves seven councillors.  He is the second councillor to resign during this current council term. Former councillor Wendy Johnson resigned in June…

