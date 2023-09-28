Reconciliation and reckoning as Nisga’a totem pole returns from Scotland museum

Amy Parent, right, is shown in a handout photo with the Ni’isjoohl memorial pole alongside Nisga’a Chief Earl Stephens during a visit to the National Museum of Scotland. A homecoming celebration will be held for the memorial totem pole after an absence of almost 100 years on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-National Museums Scotland-Neil Hanna **MANDATORY CREDIT** By Dirk Meissner THE CANADIAN PRESS VICTORIA- A homecoming celebration for a memorial totem pole after an absence of almost 100 years will resonate far beyond the tiny Indigenous village in northwest British Columbia where it is being returned Friday. The House of Ni’isjoohl memorial totem, on display in the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh since 1930, returns amid a reckoning for some cultural institutions about colonial legacies. But Indigenous, political, cultural…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice