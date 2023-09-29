National News
ticker

Residential School Survivors’ Advocate Michael Cachagee to be remembered National Day of Truth and Reconciliation at Woodland Cultural Centre

September 29, 2023 26 views

A long time advocate for Residential School Survivors and survivor himself, the late Michael Cachagee will be Remembered at Woodland Cultural Centre on Six Nations lands adjacent to the city of Brantford during National Day of Truth and Reconciliation  ceremonies at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School Saturday, Sept 30th. Michael Cachagee,  passed away on July 15, 2023, at the age of 83, was a strong advocate  who founded the Children of Shingwauk in 1981. The event was one of the first reunions of Residential School Survivors in Canada. His being remembered by  fellow Residential School Survivors during a ceremony at the site of the former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford this Saturday, September 30th at 10 a.m. Cachagee was in residential schools from the age of three until…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NAN Grand Chief pens Open Letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

September 29, 2023 27

September 29, 2023                              THUNDER BAY, ON: Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler has issued…

Read more
National News

Midland council vows to return water access for Truth and Reconciliation Day

September 29, 2023 25

By Derek Howard Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day (today), Midland…

Read more