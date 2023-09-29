Residential School Survivors’ Advocate Michael Cachagee to be remembered National Day of Truth and Reconciliation at Woodland Cultural Centre

A long time advocate for Residential School Survivors and survivor himself, the late Michael Cachagee will be Remembered at Woodland Cultural Centre on Six Nations lands adjacent to the city of Brantford during National Day of Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School Saturday, Sept 30th. Michael Cachagee, passed away on July 15, 2023, at the age of 83, was a strong advocate who founded the Children of Shingwauk in 1981. The event was one of the first reunions of Residential School Survivors in Canada. His being remembered by fellow Residential School Survivors during a ceremony at the site of the former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford this Saturday, September 30th at 10 a.m. Cachagee was in residential schools from the age of three until…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice