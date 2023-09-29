National News
ticker

‘We are sorry’: Newfoundland and Labrador makes first apology for residential schools

September 29, 2023 28 views

ST. JOHN’S, N.L-_ Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey made a solemn apology today to survivors of residential schools in southern Labrador. Furey addressed members of the NunatuKavut Community Council in a gymnasium in Cartwright, N.L., where the Lockwood boarding school operated until 1964. The premier’s apology included a promise that the province’s history of residential schools will be neither forgotten nor repeated. He was presented with a painted drum by the Sandwich Bay Residential School Drummers, a group composed of NunatuKavut members who attended the Lockwood school, and descendants of former students. NunatuKavut President Todd Russell said he hoped the apology would be a turning point along a path to reconciliation. The NunatuKavut Community Council says it represents about 6,000 Inuit in south and central Labrador, though neither the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NAN Grand Chief pens Open Letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

September 29, 2023 27

September 29, 2023                              THUNDER BAY, ON: Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler has issued…

Read more
National News

Midland council vows to return water access for Truth and Reconciliation Day

September 29, 2023 25

By Derek Howard Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day (today), Midland…

Read more