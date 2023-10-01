National News
Canada marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events across country

October 1, 2023

 By Nicole Thompson and Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS Seas of orange flooded events across the country on Saturday as Canadians gathered to acknowledge systemic oppression of Indigenous people and observe the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday, adapted from the grassroots Orange Shirt Day, recognizes the abuse suffered by Inuit, First Nations and Metis people at hundreds of state- and church-run residential schools. Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon, speaking at a ceremony in Ottawa, said that while Canada has moved forward on reconciliation in recent years, it still has far to go. “It’s really important to remember that even though we are making progress on bigger issues, it’s not necessarily having an impact at the community level,” said Simon, who is Inuk and the first…

