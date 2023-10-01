Manitoba politicians mark Orange Shirt Day, PC leader maintains low media profile

By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Manitoba’s two major political party leaders marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in very different ways Saturday. NDP Leader Wab Kinew, whose Opposition party is leading in opinion polls, spoke to a large crowd that had marched through downtown Winnipeg. He also talked with reporters, as he has virtually every day of the campaign toward Tuesday’s provincial election. Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson was at Gambler First Nation in western Manitoba. It has been more than a week since Stefanson held a news conference in Winnipeg, where 32 of the 57 legislature seats are. The fact that the incumbent premier has left recent party announcements to other Tory candidates is surprising, one political analyst said. “Towards the end of a campaign,…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice