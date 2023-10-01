Statement by the Prime Minister on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

September 30, 2023 Ottawa, Ontario If you need someone to talk to, The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers support to all Indigenous Peoples. Counsellors are available by phone or online chat. This service is available in English and French, and, upon request, in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut. Call the toll-free Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca. The National Residential School Crisis Line also offers emotional support and crisis referral services for residential school Survivors and their families. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: “Today, as we mark the National Day for Truth…



