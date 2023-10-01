County of Brant says its working toward inclusion strategy

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Editor’s note: The creation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) of Canada was established in 2008 as part of the Indian Residentia Schools Settlement Agreement. The TRC’s purpose was to give those affected by the legacy of the residential school system an opportunity to share stories and experiences. After hearing from more than 6,500 witnesses, the TRC recommended 94 calls to action in 2015. Ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Metroland Media reached out to local municipalities to ask about No. 57, a call to educate public servants about the history of Indigenous peoples. Bordering Six Nations of the Grand River, Canada’s most populous Indigenous community, and near Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, the County of Brant is…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice