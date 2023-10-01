What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want? 

By Alessia Passafiume and Jamin Mike THE CANADIAN PRESS The federal Liberal government has made a lot of promises to Indigenous Peoples. But do those promises line up with what communities on the ground really want and need, or reflect their diversity? The Canadian Press spoke with Indigenous community members and leadership to get a sense of what their priorities are and what they think Canadians can do to ensure that truth and reconciliation moves beyond aspiration and into action. Dani Lanouette, Chippewas of Nawash and Algonquins of Barriere Lake: Missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls Dani Lanouette has been following the case of the remains of two women believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill closely. More specifically, she has been keeping an eye on what she says…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice