OPP respond to fight at Caledonia Fairgrounds, told 150 youths involved

CALEDONIA, ONT- The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a large altercation at the Caledonia Fairgrounds involving what was believed to be an estimated 150 youths and brought three branches of the OPP to the scene. OPP responded to a report September 29, 2023 received at about 8 p.m.,that about 150 youth were engaged in multiple fights at the fairgrounds at Caithness Street East. OPP said officers responding to the call required assistance from members of Norfolk and Brant OPP detachments and the OPP Emergency Response Team in order to break up the altercation and disperse the crowd. There are no reports of serious injury. A 16-year-old person, whose identity is restricted under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged under the Liquor Licence Act with…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice