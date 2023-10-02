National News
Promise tracker: What Manitoba’s main parties would do if they win the election

October 2, 2023 32 views

WINNIPEG- Manitobans go to the polls on Tuesday. Here’s a look at some of the promises announced by the province’s three major parties over the past month: Progressive Conservatives – Stand firm in the government’s decision not to search the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of slain First Nations women Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, citing safety concerns. – Cut in half the rate applied to the bottom personal income-tax bracket, saving the average person earning $50,000 in annual income $1,900 per year when fully implemented in 2028. – Remove the federally imposed carbon price on the natural gas portion of hydro bills. -Eliminate the land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers, saving about $5,700 on the average home. -Spend $120 million over four years to recruit health-care workers. -…

