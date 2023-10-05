Chief, mayor call for P.E.I. village councillor’s resignation over racist sign

MURRAY HARBOUR, P.E.I.- A First Nation chief and the mayor of a Prince Edward Island community are calling for a councillor to resign over a sign posted on his property denying the existence of residential school graves. A begweit Chief Junior Gould drove to Murray Harbour to see the sign after hearing about it on the weekend. The words have since been removed. (Submitted by Junior Gould – image credit) begweit First Nation Chief Roderick Gould Jr. and Terry White, mayor of Murray Harbour, say John Roberston should immediately step down from council. White says a large sign on Robertson’s property displayed the message, “Truth: mass grave hoax” and “Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A.’s integrity.” The mayor of the community of about 300 people says Robertson initially refused to remove…



