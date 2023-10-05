Six Nations appoints former election officer to empty post

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) new Chief Executiive Officer (CEO) has appointed a former election officer to take over the post of Chief Electoral Polling Officer (CEPO) for the coming election. A statement released Thursday (Oct., 5th 2023) said that Dorothy Patterson “is the individual tasked with ensuring that the election process runs smoothly and that all eligible community members can cast their vote,” The statment went on to say “SNGR believes that this new hire will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position and will help to ensure that the election is fair and transparent. We look forward to working with Patterson as the new CEPO and wish them all the best in their new role.” “We are very happy…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice