`ENERGIZED’: North’s `forgotten people’ welcome Manitoba’s change in government

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The chief of a northern First Nation says she woke up on Wednesday morning with renewed hope and optimism for the future of her community and the province, after Manitoba voters elected the first First Nations premier on Tuesday. “I’m feeling very optimistic, very hopeful, and energized,” Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) Chief Angela Levasseur said on Wednesday, after the Manitoba NDP were elected to a majority government and Wab Kinew will be the next premier. Levasseur said it was not that long ago that she was doubtful that a First Nations person would ever be elected premier in this province. “As Manitobans, we have come together to vote for a First Nations premier and in my mind that is true and meaningful reconciliation, because there…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice