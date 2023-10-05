Sisters in Spirit vigil honours missing and murdered Indigenous persons

By Michelle Dorey Forestell Local Journalism Initiative Reporter If you noticed red dresses hanging in the breeze yesterday, October 4, it was because Sisters in Spirit were reminding you to remember Canada’s 5,000 (known) missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit, transgender, and gender-diverse+ people. October 4 is recognized each year as Sisters in Spirit National Day of Action for Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two-Spirit, Transgender, And Gender-Diverse+ (MMIWG2STGD+) People. The day is established by the Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) and observed through vigils, walks, or marches that honour the memory of those lost to violence. Sisters in Spirit’s website states, “United, we will demand action on an issue that impacts us all while honouring the lives of our loved ones.” Kingston Interval House hosted a special…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice