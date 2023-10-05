National News
Historic Treaty 3 wins celebrated

October 5, 2023 18 views

 By Mike Stimpson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Election-wise, Tuesday was a big day for Treaty 3 territory. While Onigaming First Nation’s Wab Kinew was on the way to becoming premier-designate of Manitoba Tuesday night, Francis Kavanaugh was celebrating election to a record-breaking fourth term as Treaty 3 Grand Chief. Kinew, leader of the Manitoba NDP, was born in Kenora and spent his early childhood in Onigaming before his family moved to Winnipeg. His party won a majority of seats in Manitoba’s 57-seat legislature. Kavanaugh, from Naotkamegwanning (Whitefish Bay) First Nation, secured his fourth term as Ogichidaa on Tuesday in a selection process that saw each member nation cast four votes. Like Kinew’s victory in Manitoba, Kavanaugh’s re-election was also a historic first. He is the organization’s first grand chief to…

