It’s a new season of whale song on the West Coast

By Rochelle Baker Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Autumn is the season of whale song on the Pacific Northwest Coast, says longtime researcher Janie Wray. Male humpbacks off the B.C. coast are beginning to get vocal, practising and modifying a supernatural and intricate song that is transmitted and almost simultaneously adopted among themselves before and during their winter migration to warmer climes. “It’s phenomenal. The males are just starting to sing these long, beautiful songs that we’re quite certain 1/8are 3/8 connected to breeding on some level,” said Wray, CEO of the North Coast Cetacean Society (BC Whales). “I feel blessed to be able to listen to them. The humpback whale song has been changing, evolving for thousands of years. And yet, all of the males in the Pacific population are…
Related Posts
All RDN sponsored resolutions endorsed at UBCM convention
October 6, 2023 29
By Rachelle Stein-Wotten Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Regional District of Nanaimo-sponsored resolutions on housing, water supply,…
Historic Treaty 3 wins celebrated
October 5, 2023 56
By Mike Stimpson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Election-wise, Tuesday was a big day for Treaty 3…