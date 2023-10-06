National News
ticker

It’s a new season of whale song on the West Coast

October 6, 2023 32 views

By Rochelle Baker Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Autumn is the season of whale song on the Pacific Northwest Coast, says longtime researcher Janie Wray. Male humpbacks off the B.C. coast are beginning to get vocal, practising and modifying a supernatural and intricate song that is transmitted and almost simultaneously adopted among themselves before and during their winter migration to warmer climes. “It’s phenomenal. The males are just starting to sing these long, beautiful songs that we’re quite certain  1/8are 3/8 connected to breeding on some level,” said Wray, CEO of the North Coast Cetacean Society (BC Whales). “I feel blessed to be able to listen to them. The humpback whale song has been changing, evolving for thousands of years. And yet, all of the males in the Pacific population are…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

All RDN sponsored resolutions endorsed at UBCM convention

October 6, 2023 29

By Rachelle Stein-Wotten  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Regional District of Nanaimo-sponsored resolutions on housing, water supply,…

Read more
National News

Historic Treaty 3 wins celebrated

October 5, 2023 56

 By Mike Stimpson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Election-wise, Tuesday was a big day for Treaty 3…

Read more