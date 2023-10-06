National News
All RDN sponsored resolutions endorsed at UBCM convention

October 6, 2023 28 views

By Rachelle Stein-Wotten  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Regional District of Nanaimo-sponsored resolutions on housing, water supply, parking in rural areas and more were endorsed at the September Union of BC Municipalities convention. The membership endorsed 162 resolutions in total. All six resolutions submitted by the RDN were endorsed as was the single resolution submitted by the Islands Trust. That resolution called for the B.C. government to co-develop new legislation wth First Nations on the protection of biodiversity, ecosystem health and species at risk. The RDN’s resolution on B.C.’s Homes for People Action Plan requests that the province not implement aspects of the plan such as allowing up to four homes on a parcel where currently only one home is permitted until legislation is drafted in consultation with local governments and…

